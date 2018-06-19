English

Afternoon call from J&K governor NN Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure

Posted By: PTI
Top stories of the day
View Sample
    Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came to an abrupt end on Tuesday with a call from governor N N Vohra, who informed her that the BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, officials said.

    It was a working day just as any other for Mehbooba, who was in her office in the civil secretariat when chief secretary BB Vyas received the phone call that signalled the end of her maiden tenure as chief minister, they said.

    The governor asked Vyas where the chief minister was and asked him to immediately arrange a call with her, they said.

    This was minutes before BJP general secretary Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in the national capital around 2pm to announce the decision.

    Vyas duly arranged the call. The governor, according to officials in the know of developments, informed Mehbooba about the BJP's decision, which was conveyed to him in a letter sent by BJP state president Ravinder Raina along with the resignation letters of the BJP ministers.

    Mehbooba, 59, listened to the news in silence, and after a pause said there was no need for talks with the BJP and she would be submitting her resignation, the officials said.

    Soon after, Madhav made his announcement in Delhi, ending the uneasy, often fractious alliance between the BJP and the PDP and setting the stage for another round of governor's rule.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 20:34 [IST]
