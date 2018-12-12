Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After Zomato sacks delivery man for eating customer's food; Twitterati feel sorry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: A video of Zomato delivery man caught hogging on a customer's order which was supposed to deliver, went viral on micro-blogging website Twitter. The video has created a huge furore online, following which Zomato has responded re-assuring its customers that the company takes tampering with food 'very seriously' but the Internet was unhappy about it.

    After Zomato sacks delivery man for eating customers food; Twitterati feel sorry

    The two-and-half minute video first surfaced on Facebook, and showed the man wearing a red Zomato t-shirt pulling out a food package from his bag, taking a couple of bites and resealing it before leaving for his delivery location.

    Zomato too shared a statement and a blog post after the incident. In the blog post, Zomato said that the delivery boy was sacked by the restaurant aggregator after he was caught hogging it.

    Also Read | Now, Zomato is planning drone-based food delivery for its customers

    The video was shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @Madan_Chikna with the caption, "This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. Watch till end. (sic)"

    However, Twitterati felt that the punishment was on the harsh side and even pointed out several possibilities that may have led him to eat from the package.

    Read more about:

    zomato online delivery customer service twitterati

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue