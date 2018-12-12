Home News India After Zomato sacks delivery man for eating customer's food; Twitterati feel sorry

After Zomato sacks delivery man for eating customer's food; Twitterati feel sorry

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: A video of Zomato delivery man caught hogging on a customer's order which was supposed to deliver, went viral on micro-blogging website Twitter. The video has created a huge furore online, following which Zomato has responded re-assuring its customers that the company takes tampering with food 'very seriously' but the Internet was unhappy about it.

The two-and-half minute video first surfaced on Facebook, and showed the man wearing a red Zomato t-shirt pulling out a food package from his bag, taking a couple of bites and resealing it before leaving for his delivery location.

This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. 😂 Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/KG5y9wUoNk — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 10, 2018

Zomato too shared a statement and a blog post after the incident. In the blog post, Zomato said that the delivery boy was sacked by the restaurant aggregator after he was caught hogging it.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @Madan_Chikna with the caption, "This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. Watch till end. (sic)"

However, Twitterati felt that the punishment was on the harsh side and even pointed out several possibilities that may have led him to eat from the package.

They've removed him. Feel very bad for this @ZomatoIN delivery guy pic.twitter.com/c3vDBri7wJ — Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) December 11, 2018

If people have to steal food, there is some problem with our society. I feel sorry for him. — Nfuel (@nfuel900) December 11, 2018

For some reason my heart breaks every time I see the video and this man. I hope n pray he gets a job somewhere n leave this stigma behind him. — Aysha Suzana (@AyshaSuzana) December 11, 2018

Though he ve done a bad thing, I somehow feel he ate because he was hungry.. Poor man — Schiffskapitän 🎭 (@damn_barbarian) December 11, 2018