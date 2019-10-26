After Zomato, now Swiggy takes action against customer for refusing food from non-Hindu delivery boy

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Telangana, Oct 26: A police complaint has been filed against a customer of a food delivery app for allegedly refusing to accept food from a delivery boy as he was a muslim. The complaint has been filed by the delivery agent working for an online food ordering platform on Friday.

According to police officials, they received a complaint from the executive of Swiggy, Mudassir Suleman on Wednesday saying that a customer did not accept the ordered food merely because the delivery boy was a Muslim.

"We are in the process of filing a case against the customer and we will be filing an FIR soon," the police official told PTI.

Amid this, the delivery boy brought the issue to the notice of the Muslim outfit Majlis Bacao Tehreek president Amjed Ullah Khan who posted the matter in his twitter account.

In the complaint, Mudassir claimed that the customer, Ajay Kumar, especially requested for his food to be delivered by a Hindu delivery agent while placing his order.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC). Further probe is underway.

However, the complainant was allocated the responsibility to fulfil the order, which was refused at the customer's doorstep. Kumar refused to take the food and ignored Mudassir when he reached to handover the ordered food.

Earlier, a similar incident took place two months ago in Madhya Pradesh involving Zomato, another food delivery company.

Zomato responds on beef controversy, says impossible to ensure veg, non-veg preferences

A Zomato customer had declined to accept the food he ordered because it was brought by a non-Hindu, but the company refused to resolve the complaint, saying food does not have religion.

And eventually the reaction from Zomato won the company many admirers, Zomato had tweeted: "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."