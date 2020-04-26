After yoga, world will accept benefits of ayurveda: PM

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 26: After yoga, the world will accept India's age-old ayurveda principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and added that the youth will have to take the lead in explaining it to countries scientifically.

    In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister said it is a "misfortune" that people of the country always refuse to acknowledge own strengths and glorious traditions.

    "But when another country says the very same thing on the basis of evidence-based research, when they teach us our own formula, we instantly accept it," he lamented.

    Possibly, this is largely due to hundreds of years of "bondage" (foreign rule). "Due to this, often we fail to realise our own strengths," he said. He said just as the world has happily accepted yoga, it will surely accept India's age-old ayurvedic principles.

    "Of course, the youth will have to resolve to do this and explain these principles to the world in a scientific language so that they understand it," he said.

    People across the world are paying special attention to the importance of ayurveda and yoga amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, pointing out that the social media is full of write-ups related to its benefits in boosting immunity.

    He reminded people to follow the coronavirus-related protocol issued by the Ayush Ministry to increase immunity. "Warm water, decoction and other guidelines issued by the Ayush Ministry would be very helpful for you if you include it in your daily routine," he suggested.

