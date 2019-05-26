After win, Jagan Reddy says ‘Will remind PM Modi 40, 50 times' on Andhra special status

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 26: The YSR Congress Party Chief Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. YSR Congress Party chief discussed several issues with PM Modi, including the special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

"Today was the first meeting with PM. God willing I'll probably meet him maybe 30, 40, 50 times over these 5 years. I'll make it a point to remind him every time, of special category status...As long as we keep reminding, things will change," Jagan Reddy said in a press conference after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and reportedly invited him for his swearing-in ceremony as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. The meeting assumes importance as the YSRCP chief during the election campaign had said his party would support whoever promises Andhra Pradesh the Special Category Status.

Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Earlier on Saturday, he was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party. In a spectacular performance, Reddy's party had won 151 of 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

The special category status has been a contentious issue which led to the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) in March 2018. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had accused the BJP of reneging on a promise to confer special category status on the state . The BJP had cited the 14th Finance Commission's report to say that Andhra Pradesh could not be granted special category status.