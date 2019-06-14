  • search
    After weeks of speculation, Rahul will remain as Congress president

    New Delhi, June 14: Congress on Thursday reiterated that its president Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party at least for now as the party struggles to keep afloat in midst of its newfound crisis post the rout in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    "I will not say anything more than what my party said earlier. Take this as my repetition, adoption, endorsement and reaffirmation of Shri Surjewala's statement made on Wednesday," senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said when he was asked to clear the air over Rahul's presidency.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had asserted that Gandhi will remain on the helm of the Congress party. "He was, is and will remain as the president of the Indian National Congress," he had stated.

    The latest to join the chorus is senior leader Harish Rawat who said it was Rahul's leadership which could guide the party from defeat to victory.

    The statement came in the backdrop of several party state and district units passing a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue on his post.

    Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation in absence of members of the Gandhi family.

    Congress put a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls by winning just 53 seats, while the ruling BJP stormed again to power with 303 seats.

    

