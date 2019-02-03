After video of ASI assaulting women at Police Station goes viral, 71 Bengaluru cops transferred

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 03: After the video of a woman from Andhra Pradesh who was reportedly assaulted by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Renukaiah at Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station, 71 of the 72 personnel were transferred on Friday.

The police department transferred the whole staff barring one. The police station had a total of 72 policemen, including a police inspector as head of the station.

The video clip of the assault was leaked to the media by his colleagues as part of a bitter internal rift among factions of rival personnel posted to the station. The ASI was subsequently suspended.

The woman in question, Saraswati, had arrived at the station to resolve a family dispute involving her daughter Rakeshwari when the assault occurred. The assault was caught on video by a person in the station. The video has since been shared widely and has sparked debate on the abuse of power by the police official.

This is not the first time though that the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station has found itself in the eye of a media storm. In June 2018, a woman constable lost a rifle allotted to her for bandobast, but a probe revealed the rifle had been stolen by her colleagues who wanted to get back at her.