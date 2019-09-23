After VC resumes office Jadavpur University to submit report on campus fracas

Kolkata, Sep 23: The Jadavpur University (JU) officials have witnessed the political repartee between (West Bengal Governor's office) Raj Bhavan and Nabanna (WB Chief Minister's office) and decided to wait for university's vice-chancellor Suranjan Das to resume office before sending the report on Thursday's incident of ruckus in the university premises with the Union minister Babul Supriyo to Raj Bhavan, even though the chancellor's 48-hour deadline ended on Sunday.

JU VC could not be contacted on Sunday. A senior JU official said, "The VC will decide on the modalities when the report will be sent."

The internal University reports say, outsiders from both sides ABVP and Left had gathered on the JU campus on Thursday. Reportedly, the ruckus and violence also brought to the fore the security issue on campus.

According to the report, JU has said that the university has got in touch with guardians of students leading the protest on that day.

The university will identify those who banged on the governor's car and forced him to go back and will also follow up with the police to identify the vandals who ransacked and damaged university assets.

Senior university officials, however, indicated that it was essential to know the exact details that would be presented in the report.

"The day's incident, as it unfurled, will be narrated in the report along with other details regarding who sought permission, how it was given and who approached the university with the programme and whether the name of the minister was originally in the invitation. The governor has also interacted with the VC at the hospital on Saturday. We shall now wait for a go-ahead and further communication from the VC," the official said.