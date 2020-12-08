Kangana vs D Roopa: What is the spat about

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 08: Days after the mysterious monoliths appeared in Utah and Romania, there has been a lot of confusion as to what their origin is, and how they ended up these places. When the first one was spotted in Utah, a lot of theories about these monoliths being installed by an extraterrestrial alien race surfaced.

Later, the monolith disappeared as mysteriously as it was found. Another few days after that, they were spotted in Romania as well, and in a similar manner, disappeared from there too.

It can be seen that a shining metal object, the monolith, seems right out of a science-fiction plot and has sparked a flurry of memes and even conspiracy theories on social media.

Estimated to be about 7.5 ft high and 2 ft wide, no authority has come forward with information about how the monolith landed just above the tide line on an Isle of Wight beach.

On Sunday, a group of four artists and fabricators claimed credit for the monolith found atop Pine Mountain in California's Atascadero. The group also posted a video of themselves replacing the original structure which had been removed and a cross put in its place.

But, did a monolith appear in Delhi?

The answer simply lies on Twitter. Several netizens found this situation rather amusing and came up with some brilliant memes.

Here are a few desi tweets: