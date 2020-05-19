After UP Delhi Congress urges to deploy buses for migrants

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 19: Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday writes to CM of the national capital Arvind Kejriwal stating that the party wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate the movement of migrant workers to their home states.

He also wrote that the expense of these buses will be fully borne by Delhi Congress.

Chaudhary also expressed grieves about the ongoing woes of the migrant workers in the country.

UP govt claims Congress sent autorickshaw, two-wheeler numbers in list of buses for migrant workers

This comes after a letter war broke out between the UP government and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over buses to take migrant workers home. The Uttar Pradesh government has written a letter to the Congress leader, asking for 500 buses each to be sent to Noida and Ghaziabad that border Delhi.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government agreed to Priyanka Gandhi's offer to provide 1,000 buses to take migrant workers home.

Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the CM through Twitter after a string of accidents involving migrant workers in the state, including one on Saturday in Auraiya district, where 26 workers died in a truck accident while going to their home state.