After two brazen attacks in north Kashmir, intel points to infiltration point from Leepa Valley

New Delhi, May 05: The recent two terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have not only been brazen in nature, but has also given the security apparatus a new headache with regard to the infiltrations.

There was a second face-off that was reported in north Kashmir. The attack took place close to the house at Handwara, where a terror attack took place last week in which 5 soldiers were martyred.

In the second face-off, two terrorists opened fire at CRPF jawans at a security point. Two jawans died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries later. A civilian too died after being caught in the cross fire.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that they are ascertaining whether these terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had infiltrated recently. Handwara falls along the infiltration point from the Leepa Valley. The officer says that these terrorists could have infiltrated through this route.

The assessment also says that terrorists are not focusing largely on north Kashmir. Earlier the focus was largely on south Kashmir. The intelligence has said that this is a changed strategy by Pakistan and it appears as that the terror groups have expanded its reach in this part of Kashmir.

The Intelligence also says that several foreign terrorists have infiltrated into north Kashmir and are looking to recruit as many locals as possible. They want to build on the logistics and also expand the network of overground workers

Further, Pakistan has also launched a new group in the Valley called the Resistance Front.

The first time that the agencies got to know about this group was in March 2020, when the police busted a module of The Resistance Front." The module was busted on May 23, 2020, at Sopore and it was found back then, it was linked to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

While the module was busted, its activities on the social media and Telegram channel continues unabated. A senior security official tells OneIndia that this group is the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which is operating under a new name. It is an age old trick of these groups to change names so that there is an element of surprise for the security agencies.

The group, however, indulges more in propaganda activity. On the groups, the members speak about the need to increase the resistance in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the Centre on August 5, 2019, withdrew the special status.

The group is also known as the JK Fighters is very active on social media. During the raid in Sopore, the police arrested Ahtisham Farooq Malik, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, Musaib Hassan Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Ganai. A police official who questioned the four said that they were reporting to their handler in Pakistan. He goes by the name Andrew Jones and on the group, he operates under the ID of Khan Bilal. The group is called as TRF/JK Fighters-The Resistance Front.

Officials say that the group is used to recruit local youth for terror-related activities, especially in north Kashmir. There are messages on the group, which clearly instigate the locals into taking up arms and fighting the Indian forces.

The busting of the module in Sopore came in the nick of time. The persons who were arrested had received a consignment of arms from one Kabeer Ahmed Lone. They had collected it and handed it over to Farooq Malik in Kupwara. They were also in the process of receiving a consignment of six AK-47 rifles. During the interrogation, the arrested terrorists said that the plan was on accumulating the arms. They had also drawn up a hit list of prominent personalities, including politicians and were planning targeted hits, investigations also revealed.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that this group has cropped up for a variety of reasons.

The Hizbul Mujahideen, the local outfit in J&K is on the verge of a shut down. With most of its top leaders killed by the security forces, the group has not been able to draw inspiration among the youth.