After Twitter purge, Modi, Tharoor lost these many followers

New Delhi, July 13: Twitter's move to remove suspicious accounts from users' followers has hit the follower count of several eminent persons across the world. Twitter said it wants its users to have confidence that the follower numbers are "meaningful and accurate."

The most notable changes in follower counts will be visible in the "next few days", it said but added that follower counts may continue to change more regularly as part of its ongoing work to "proactively identify and challenge problematic accounts."

Twitter's move has cost its 100 most popular users about 2% of their followers, on average, according to social media data firm Keyhole.

Here is the impact that Twitter's move has had on leaders from India and across the globe:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost around 284,746 followers, as per a News 18 report. The PM has around43 million followers on Twitter. Congress president Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi's total number of followers have dropped by around 17,000 on Twitter, as per reports. Shashi Tharoor Shashi Tharoor is said to have lost around151,509 followers in the last 24 hours. BJP president Amit Shah BJP chief Amit Shah has reportedly lost around33,363 followers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal is said to have lost around 91,555 followers. US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump lost about 100,000 of his 53.4 million followers, said reports. Barack Obama Former US presidentBarack Obama saw a significant drop of nearly 400,000 of his 104 million followers.

The accounts being removed from follower counts could be locked for a variety of reasons, including tweeting a large volume of unsolicited replies or misleading links, the company said.

The locked accounts are not included in the tally of monthly and daily active users that Twitter reports to Wall Street, and the sweep would not affect those metrics, it added.