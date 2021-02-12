After Trivedi’s dramatic resignation from RS, BJP says ‘welcome’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: The BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya said the Dinesh Trivedi is welcome to join the BJP, moments after the TMC leader resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Not just Trivedi, but whoever wants to do honest work cannot stay in the TMC, he said. We will welcome him, if wants to join the BJP, Vijaywargiya also said.

Trivedi, considered a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee, resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday, saying he feels suffocated in the House as he is unable to do anything for the violence going on in his state, West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from Rajya Sabha

"If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people," he said in the Upper House of Parliament. Trivedi said the world looks at India when something happens.

"What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do," he added.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said he is unable to bear various incidents that are happening in West Bengal.

PM Modi a coward, gave Indian land to China: Rahul Gandhi | Oneindia News

"I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say -- arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached," Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.