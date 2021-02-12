YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Trivedi’s dramatic resignation from RS, BJP says ‘welcome’

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: The BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya said the Dinesh Trivedi is welcome to join the BJP, moments after the TMC leader resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

    Not just Trivedi, but whoever wants to do honest work cannot stay in the TMC, he said. We will welcome him, if wants to join the BJP, Vijaywargiya also said.

    After Trivedi’s dramatic resignation from RS, BJP says ‘welcome’
    BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya

    Trivedi, considered a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee, resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday, saying he feels suffocated in the House as he is unable to do anything for the violence going on in his state, West Bengal.

    Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from Rajya Sabha

    "If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people," he said in the Upper House of Parliament. Trivedi said the world looks at India when something happens.

    "What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do," he added.

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said he is unable to bear various incidents that are happening in West Bengal.

      PM Modi a coward, gave Indian land to China: Rahul Gandhi | Oneindia News

      "I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say -- arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached," Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.

      More KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA News

      Read more about:

      kailash vijayvargiya rajya sabha

      Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 16:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X