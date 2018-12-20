  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After tricolor, Amazon now slammed for selling doormats, rugs with Golden Temple image

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Online retail giant Amazon has been slammedy yet again by several Sikh bodies for reportedly selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

    After tricolor, Amazon now slammed for selling doormats, rugs with Golden Temple image

    The Sikh Coalition said in a statement Tuesday that it was alerted to products such as door mats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of one the most historically significant Sikh sites, the Golden Temple, were being sold by some sellers on Amazon.

    The civil and legal rights organisation said that in the hours since, through community outreach, several pages have been removed from the website. The products seem to have been removed from Amazon's website as a message that "Sorry, we couldn't find that page" appears when running a search for the items.

    Also Read | Not just doormat, Amazon has Indian flag on shoes, laces too

    Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday had sent a legal notice to Amazon for using pictures of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) at toilet seat and door mat.

    SGPC also condemned Amazon for attempting to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat and asked Amazon to tender an unconditional apology, otherwise SGPC will initiate further legal action against them.

    Read more about:

    amazon golden temple sikh community online shopping

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue