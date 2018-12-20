After tricolor, Amazon now slammed for selling doormats, rugs with Golden Temple image

New Delhi, Dec 20: Online retail giant Amazon has been slammedy yet again by several Sikh bodies for reportedly selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

The Sikh Coalition said in a statement Tuesday that it was alerted to products such as door mats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of one the most historically significant Sikh sites, the Golden Temple, were being sold by some sellers on Amazon.

These products are no less that blasphemy @amazon @amazonIN



Even the description writes words “Holy Shrine” and your web portal still allows them to be marketed/sold!!!



I warn Amazon to immediately withdraw such products and ban the sellers or be ready for a worldwide protest pic.twitter.com/AhUu14xTa6 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 19, 2018

The civil and legal rights organisation said that in the hours since, through community outreach, several pages have been removed from the website. The products seem to have been removed from Amazon's website as a message that "Sorry, we couldn't find that page" appears when running a search for the items.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday had sent a legal notice to Amazon for using pictures of Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) at toilet seat and door mat.

SGPC also condemned Amazon for attempting to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat and asked Amazon to tender an unconditional apology, otherwise SGPC will initiate further legal action against them.