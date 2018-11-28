After Tirupati, Sri Ramanathaswamy temple, Mukesh Ambani offers Isha's wedding invite at Guruvayur

New Delhi, Nov 28: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani took the day off from his busy schedule to seek blessings for his daughter Isha who is tying the knot with the Piramal scion, Anand, next month. He was accompanied by his son, Anant Ambani and was welcomed by the executive officer Mangayarkarasi.

The billionaire took a special flight early in the morning from Mumbai for his first visit to the Sri Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati, Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

He later visited the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and offered prayers ahead of his daughter Isha Ambani's wedding scheduled next month. The RIL top boss was also said to be impressed by the temple's architecture. He donated Rs 55,000 to each temple.

Also Read | Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Invitation card is worth whopping 3 Lakh each

Then through their private chopper, they went to Kerala, Guruvayoor temple, and spent 15 minutes and offer prayers then gave her daughter's marriage invitation.

Earlier in October, the billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, had offered Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding invitation at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Earlier in September this year, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got engaged Lake Como, Italy. The engagement ceremony was celebrated about three days. Anand Piramal is a son of Ajay Piramal who was the chairman of Piramal Group & Shriram Group. Now Anand is the Executive Director of Piramal Group.

Also Read | Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Don't miss out the big fat wedding invite

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh & Nita Ambani and Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal & Swati Piramal, are set to tie not on 12 December in Mumbai. The ceremonies are likely to be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture at the Ambani residence in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.