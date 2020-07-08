  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After TikTok ban, Instagram rolls out 15-second video apps 'Reels' to users in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: After India banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps over privacy concerns, Instagram launched its TikTok rival, short video feature known as Reels, in the region. The new feature will let users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music and share it beyond their regular followers, said Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Facebook.

    After TikTok ban, Instagram rolls out short video apps Reels to users in India

    So far, Instagram Reels is live in Brazil and as of recently, France and Germany.

    With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

    Instagram Reels is a brand new way to create fun and engaging video content from Instagram Stories.

    Similar to TikTok, users can record 15-second video clips set to music and share them to Stories.

    Users can choose from a huge library of music, borrow audio from another video, or record their own original soundtrack.

      Government panel to handle investigations against 3 Gandhi family trusts | Oneindia News

      There's also a handy video countdown timer and the option to adjust your video's speed - just like you can on TikTok.

      More INDIA News

      Read more about:

      india instagram

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue