After TikTok ban, Instagram rolls out 15-second video apps 'Reels' to users in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 08: After India banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps over privacy concerns, Instagram launched its TikTok rival, short video feature known as Reels, in the region. The new feature will let users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music and share it beyond their regular followers, said Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Facebook.

So far, Instagram Reels is live in Brazil and as of recently, France and Germany.

With Reels, Instagram users can share short videos with their followers on Feed and, if they have a public account, make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

Instagram Reels is a brand new way to create fun and engaging video content from Instagram Stories.

Similar to TikTok, users can record 15-second video clips set to music and share them to Stories.

Users can choose from a huge library of music, borrow audio from another video, or record their own original soundtrack.

There's also a handy video countdown timer and the option to adjust your video's speed - just like you can on TikTok.