After the ‘nikamma’ jibes, peace, brotherhood returns to Rajasthan Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: After all the 'nikamma' comments etc, peace and brotherhood appears to have returned to the Congress party in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said that peace and brotherhood will remain in the party, a day after Sachin Pilot signed a truce deal with the high command.

Gehlot told reporters that if any MLA is angry with him, then it is his responsibility to address that. I have done this in the past and I will continue to do the same now, he also said. Pilot told reporters yesterday that he has imbibed certain values from the family, no matter how much he opposes anyone. I have never used such language. Gehlot ji is elder to me and I respect him personally. However I have the right to ask work related questions, he also said.

Gehlot said that a three member committee has been formed to resolve the grievances. The BJP tried to topple the government, but in the end all our party MLAs are together. Not even one has left us, he said.