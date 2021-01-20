YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After test win, PM Modi tells Australian PM: Solid formidable competitors on field, sold partners off it

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 20: India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket team's Test series triumph Down Under.

    After test win, PM Modi tells Australian PM: Solid formidable competitors on field, sold partners off it

    The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

    "Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players," Prime Minister Morrison tweeted.

    Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, "They'll be back."

    Replying to Prime Minister Morrison, PM Modi tweeted, "Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display."

      Tandav: Trouble mounts as UP Govt plans to take legal action against actors and makers|Oneindia News

      "India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it," he said.

      Tagging PM Modi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Couldn't agree more!"

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi cricket

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 15:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 20, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X