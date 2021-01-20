After test win, PM Modi tells Australian PM: Solid formidable competitors on field, sold partners off it

PM to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP

New Delhi, Jan 20: India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, replying to a congratulatory message by his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the Indian cricket team's Test series triumph Down Under.

The Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP.

It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display.



India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it. https://t.co/6lndFvRP0U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

"Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players," Prime Minister Morrison tweeted.

Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, "They'll be back."

Replying to Prime Minister Morrison, PM Modi tweeted, "Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display."

"India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it," he said.

Tagging PM Modi's tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Couldn't agree more!"