  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, rope barricade put up in Andhra office

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: Three days after a block revenue official was burnt to death in her office in Telangana, a tehsildar of Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors.

    After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, rope barricade put up in Andhra office

    After a few drunk people allegedly paid Uma Maheshwari a visit at her office in Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, she got scared and tied a rope creating a barricade between her chair and the visitors'.

    "I panicked after Vijaya's murder (in Abdullapurmet MRO of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana). Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such condition scared me. So I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors," Maheshwari told ANI on Wednesday.

    The officer later clarified that she tied the rope only out of fear and had removed it after an hour.

    In another incident on Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Vijaya Reddy, who was a tehsildar, or block revenue official, was allegedly burnt to death in her chamber in Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to attempt).

    More TELANGANA News

    Read more about:

    telangana andhra pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue