After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, rope barricade put up in Andhra office

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: Three days after a block revenue official was burnt to death in her office in Telangana, a tehsildar of Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors.

After a few drunk people allegedly paid Uma Maheshwari a visit at her office in Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, she got scared and tied a rope creating a barricade between her chair and the visitors'.

"I panicked after Vijaya's murder (in Abdullapurmet MRO of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana). Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such condition scared me. So I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors," Maheshwari told ANI on Wednesday.

The officer later clarified that she tied the rope only out of fear and had removed it after an hour.

In another incident on Monday afternoon, 35-year-old Vijaya Reddy, who was a tehsildar, or block revenue official, was allegedly burnt to death in her chamber in Ranga Reddy district over a land dispute, police and revenue officials said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to attempt).