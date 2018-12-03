  • search

After Telangana polls, TRS to set foot in AP

    Hyderabad, Dec 3: In the days to come, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), would test the waters in Andhra Pradesh. The party which is restricted to Telangana alone at the moment, would try its electoral luck in Andhra Pradesh soon.

    During an informal chat with the media, K T Rama Rao said that in the coming days, he would visit Andhra Pradesh and involve himself in the politics there. The strategy would depend on how many seats the party would win in Telangana.

    Rao also revealed some of his predictions for the Telangana assembly elections. He said that his party, the TRS would win 17 seats in the Greater-Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The BJP would be restricted to just two seats he said.

    He also said that Revanth Reddy would lose the Kodangal seat. Rao said that it was the fear of losing that is prompting Reddy to try and postpone the elections. Similarly, K Janareddy and B Vikramarka would lose the Nagarjunsagar and Madhira seats respectively, KTR also predicted.

    On Chandrababu Naidu, he said that there is no scope for him Telangana. The settlers are backing us to the hilt, he said, while adding that the TRS would win the Serillingampally, Kukatpally and Quthubullapur seats respectively.

    On his own seat at Sircilla, KTR said that he is confident of a big win. The margin would be above 50,000 votes this time too, he also said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
