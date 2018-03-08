After TDP, BJP's ally JD(U) expresses discontent over special status

In a big political development, Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United), is also demanding a special status for Bihar.

A day after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu directed its ministers at the Centre to resign over the special category status row for Andhra Pradesh, rebel leader from JD(U) Pavan Verma began demanding special category status for Bihar.

"Demand of special status to Bihar is a unanimous decision of the state assembly. Our demand is still active. Bihar development is our prime focus, said Neeraj Kumar, JDU spokesperson.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night decided to pull out Telugu Desam Party's two ministers from the Union Cabinet, but said that the party would remain in alliance with the BJP, for now.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Naidu late in the evening, hours after finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the Centre can't offer special status, but would offer a special package with equivalent funding to the state.

"I laid out all the demands concerning special status for the state to the Centre, but the finance minister made it clear that he cannot give it. What is the purpose of joining the Cabinet when the Centre cannot resolve the state's problems?" he asked.

"We have waited enough. We have believed in false promises enough. Our ministers are resigning from the Union Cabinet. We will do whatever it takes to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

