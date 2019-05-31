After swearing-in, what will happen next?

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took oath for the second term. Along with him, 57 ministers also were administered oath.

Out of this, 24 are Cabinet Ministers, nine Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 24 Ministers of State.

However, the prime minister has the scope of adding another 23 ministers in his cabinet. For, The 91st Amendment to the Constitution limits the total size of the Council of Ministers to 15 per cent of the total strength of the House, i.e. 81 Ministers.

After the swearing-in ceremony, prime minister sets up Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. This committee announces the exact date of commencement of the first session and the schedule of key events in the session, including the date of president's address.

It's the prime minister who identifies the MP who will act as the pro-tem Speaker, whose role is to administer oath/affirmation to the newly elected members and to presides over the sitting in which the new Speaker is elected. The office of the pro-tem Speaker ceases to exist when the new Speaker is elected.

Newly elected Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha elect the Speaker among themselves. It is desired the speaker should be experienced and understands Lok Sabha functions and it is someone accepted among the ruling and opposition parties.

However, 6th Lok Sabha Speaker K S Hegde and 7th Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar were both first time MPs. Interestingly, Jakhar was also elected Speaker of the 8th Lok Sabha. In total, he served as Speaker for eight years and 329 days.

Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar was the first MP who was elected as Speaker in the 1st Lok Sabha.

The Speaker is supposed to be impartial and independent. Dr. N Sanjiva Reddy, the Speaker of the fourth Lok Sabha, formally resigned from his political party, Congress, as he was of the opinion that the Speaker belongs to the whole House and should, therefore, remain impartial.

The election of the Speaker is followed by the president's Address. Article 87 of the Constitution requires the president to address both Houses at the beginning of the first session after each general election.

The first session of the new Lok Sabha is likely to begin on June 6 and will continue till June 15.