After son, father Chidambaram likely to be questioned by CBI in INX Media case

Former union minister P Chidambaram is likely to be questioned in connection with the INX Media case. The CBI which is currently questioning his son is in the process of examining documents following which it may summon the former finance minister for questioning.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested earlier this week by the CBI. He was on Thursday remanded in CBI custody till March 5. Chidambaram had said that it was he who had initiated the probe against INX Media following a specific complaint.

It has been alleged by the CBI that Karti had used the office of his father to get the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the INX Media. The Enforcement Directorate in a report had also stated that during a meeting between Indrani and Peter Mukerjea with Chidambaram he had asked them to help his son's business.

CBI sources tell OneIndia that all documents are under examination. Chidambaram may be called in as we have some doubts to clear. The date, however, is not decided as we are currently questioning Karti who is in our remand till March 5.

CBI officials further say that they would bring Karti face to face with his chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. The CA is alleged to have managed the finances of Karti, both in India as well as abroad.

OneIndia News

