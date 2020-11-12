After showing women councillors, BJP MLA draws flak

Suicide not murder says Mamata Banerjee on death of BJP leader

Bengaluru, Nov 12: A Karnataka BJP MLA has landed in a row with a video purportedly showing him pushing party women councillors to prevent them from contesting the posts of president and vice president of a Town Municipal Council, going viral.

The state Congress has shared the video on its Twitter handle.

According to information received, the incident took place in Bagalkote district on November 9 when the MLA of Terdal constituency Siddu Savadi allegedly shoved BJP councillors Savitha Hurrakadli, Godavari and Chandni Naik.

These women had aligned with the Congress after they were denied tickets by their party and decided to contest the posts of president and vice president of the Mahalingpur Town Municipal Council with the support of Congress members.

When the women were going to file their nomination papers, Savadi allegedly tried to prevent them from entering the municipal council building.Soon other BJP workers joined Savadi and allegedly manhandled them.

In the melee, Savadi allegedly shoved Savitha to the ground.

Savadi has denied the allegation, saying that he has high respect for women and it was not his culture to push and shove them.

He termed the charges as baseless allegations to tarnish his image.

According to police, they have registered a case on their own as those who indulged in violence ignored the police presence.

None of the women came forward to lodge any complaint,police said.

Sharing the video, the state Congress tweeted "The BJP MLA of Teradal Siddu Savadi assaulting a woman during the municipal elections is a matter of shame for the entire state."

The party demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai take the case seriously and arrest the guilty.