After 'shot like dogs' remarks Dilip Ghosh snubs intellectuals opposing CAA as devils, parasites

Kolkata, Jan 18: Two days after being re-elected as the Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh for the second term yet again waded into controversy on Friday as he said that the intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) are devils and parasites.

Earlier this week, he was criticised by his colleague Union minister Babul Supriyo for his controversial "shot like dogs" remark.

On Friday, keeping with his controversial abusive attacks on opponents, Ghosh said that some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. He abused them as parasitic and devils, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, he pointed out asking where were these intellectuals when the ancestors were tortured in Bangladesh?

Targeting the intellectuals who took out a protest march including several theatre personalities through the streets of Kolkata, Ghosh claimed, "these devils live on our food, and oppose us."

However, a theatre personality Dulal Mukherjee has expressed his discomposure over such derogatory remark by the BJP Bengal chief.

Recently, at a public gathering attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh had said that those involved in spreading violence and arson by damaging public property should be "shot like dogs", he referred to other BJP ruled states' like steps to curb the violence.

While addressing a public meeting in Nadia district of the state, he snubbed Bengal CM for not giving harsh order to opening fire and ordering baton-charge on the agitators who were spreading arson and violence, damaging railway property, public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC protests in the state in December 2019.

Later, his colleague and Union minister Babul Supriyo said their party never shoot at people and he criticised the state BJP chief Ghosh's statement created an uproar.

Earlier, the BJP Bengal chief has made headlines several times for his controversial statements at his opponents.