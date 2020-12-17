Connectivity to be focus of Modi-Hasina virtual summit on Thursday

After Shastri in 1964, PM Modi first PM to attend AMU event

New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said.

Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, it said.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be the first prime minister since 1964 at an AMU event. The last time that a sitting PM attended an event at the university was in 1964, when Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered the convocation address.

Extending his gratitude to the PM, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community is thankful for his acceptance to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

"The outreach of the university during this historical year will also immensely help in its growth and development, and in the placement of our students in private and public sectors," he said

Prof Mansoor appealed the university community to put in all efforts for the success of the forthcoming events, and the staff members, students, alumni and AMU well-wishers for active participation.

He also appealed to all concerned to keep the centenary programme above politics like the Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier this month, the university had announced that President Ram Nath Kovind was expected to be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations.

The change of chief guest appears to be a last minute move, according to AMU sources.

Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University on December 1, 1920 following a gazette notification. AMU was formally inaugurated as a university on December 17 that year.