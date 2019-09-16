After selling toddler, woman sells 15-year-old daughter to trafficker for Rs 1 lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 16: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother to a trafficker last week in Delhi for Rs 1 Lakh. The minor was told by her mother that they were going to her sister's place in Badarpur but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin.

The incident took place on September 8. The girl was taken to a hotel where a deal was struck, after which her mother told her that she had to go somewhere and that a man named Shahid would take her home.

But instead, the man took the girl to his place in Ishwar Colony in Bawana. The man then asked the girl to get ready in a wedding dress to force her into prostitution.

However, the Delhi Commission for Women said that they rescued the girl and also informed that her mother had sold her off for Rs 1 lakh. The girl, somehow, managed to escape with Rs 10 in her pocket managed to get a shared auto-rickshaw ride back to her house in Bawana JJ Colony.

Later with the help of neighbours, she called Delhi Commission for Women after which she was rescued and a formal complaint was registered.

The girl used to live with her mother, stepfather and four siblings. She told the police that her mother was under debt and she sold her to pay them.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under section 370A of the Indian Penal Code.

The rescued girl also informed the Delhi Commission for Women that her mother had sold off one-year-old brother last month to a trafficker.

The police have registered a case but are yet to make arrests. The child has been sent to a shelter home.