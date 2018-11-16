After Saudi Arabia and China, Imran Khan to seek bail out assistance from Malaysia

New Delhi, Nov 16: After failing to get much assistance from China, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Malaysia next week to seek monetary assistance apparently to minimize dependence on International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout package which may ask for tough conditions before bailing out the country.

Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will have a bilateral meeting followed by the delegation-level talks. Sources said that Pakistan prime minister reached China without any planning and official-level talks to deliberate upon seeking assistance which it failed to get. Moreover, China does not have any policy of providing add to any country. Khan was also very critical to Chinese presence in Pakistan so it would need some time for Chinese have confidence in Him. Meanwhile, Khan would be accompanied by a high-level delegation during his official trip to Malaysia on November 20-21. This would be Khan's first bilateral visit to Malaysia.

Actually Pakistan is facing a $12 billion financing gap for the current fiscal year. The Pakistan government wants to minimise the amount borrowed from the IMF by getting loans from 'friendly' states like Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia and some other as officials believe that the IMF could attach tough conditions due to US influence. Last month, Saudi Arabia said it would provide Pakistan with a $6 billion rescue package during Khan's visit to the Gulf country.

Actually Pakistan is grappling with many issues including financial crisis up to bankruptcy level besides issues of internal security, radicals spreading all over and terror bases along the border. This is the reason that people have been voicing their concern that the country should focus more on to better its internal condition rather than interfering into matters like Jammu and Kashmir in India that causes the country huge financial bearings.

Despite facing severe financial duress and desperately needing $12 billion to bail out its economy and China as it is called 'all weather friend' of Pakistan did not give even a single penny against the stated policy of China. Pakistan is not getting assistance from anywhere else as the money might be spent on spreading terrorism. Pakistan failed to get anything from China despite calling it all weather friend and China calling Pakistan as its Iron Brother. China just offers loan to any country on its own terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, IMF officials have already visited Pakistan to asses if Pakistan will be given loan or not and if yes how much will be given with what terms and conditions. Sources said that internal condition of Pakistan is very bad in all provinces whether Sindh, Punjab, Khaibar Pakhtunwa and Baluchistan where killing of civilians by Pakistani Army is continuing and human right volition is continuing unabated.

Moreover, new terrorist organisations have started gaining grounds in the country which were protesting the release of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. Sources said that this is the first case that reached to a logical conclusion in the history of Pakistan where in most of the cases of blasphemy the accused was lynched. So the law and order in the entire country is a big issue.