  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After Sajjan Kumar, Tytler and Kamal Nath next in line: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked PM Narendra Modi for setting up in 2015 an SIT to probe 1984 massacre on the request of Shiromnai Akali Dal (SAD).

    Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal. PTI file photo
    Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal. PTI file photo

    After Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment, Harsimrat Kaur Badal warned, "It is Sajjan Kumar today, it will be Jagdish Tytler tomorrow then Kamal Nath and eventually the Gandhi family."

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar will stay in jail for life, to surrender by Dec 31

    "I want to thank PM Modi that on Shiromnai Akali Dal's request in 2015 he set up an SIT to probe 1984 massacre. It's a historic judgement. Wheels of justice have finally moved, she said.

    Recalling the horrific incident of killings of Sikhs, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said, "Congress leaders, at the behest of the PM, went to Sikh houses along with police. Even today when I think of all that happened, it gives me goosebumps. Children were crying, they could not utter a word. I still remember it today."

    Also Read | Sajjan Kumar convicted: HS Phoolka resigned as Opposition leader to fight case in Delhi

    As news broke that Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar, Bikram Singh Majithia raised questions about Gandhi family's involvenment in the case. He said, "Like in the case of Christian Michel where Congress lawyers were representing him, Congress party senior intervention is done only when some sort of Gandhis' interest is there. Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar."

    Read more about:

    sajjan kumar kamal nath congress narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 14:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue