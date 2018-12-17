After Sajjan Kumar, Tytler and Kamal Nath next in line: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked PM Narendra Modi for setting up in 2015 an SIT to probe 1984 massacre on the request of Shiromnai Akali Dal (SAD).

After Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment, Harsimrat Kaur Badal warned, "It is Sajjan Kumar today, it will be Jagdish Tytler tomorrow then Kamal Nath and eventually the Gandhi family."

"I want to thank PM Modi that on Shiromnai Akali Dal's request in 2015 he set up an SIT to probe 1984 massacre. It's a historic judgement. Wheels of justice have finally moved, she said.

Recalling the horrific incident of killings of Sikhs, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, said, "Congress leaders, at the behest of the PM, went to Sikh houses along with police. Even today when I think of all that happened, it gives me goosebumps. Children were crying, they could not utter a word. I still remember it today."

As news broke that Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar, Bikram Singh Majithia raised questions about Gandhi family's involvenment in the case. He said, "Like in the case of Christian Michel where Congress lawyers were representing him, Congress party senior intervention is done only when some sort of Gandhis' interest is there. Kapil Sibal's son Amit Sibal is the main lawyer for Sajjan Kumar."