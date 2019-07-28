  • search
    After Sachin Ahir, another NCP leader set to join BJP

    By PTI
    Mumbai, July 28: In yet another setback to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, its Akole MLA Vaibhav Pichad announced on Saturday that he was going to join the ruling BJP.

    Vaibhav is son of senior NCP leader and former state minister Madhukar Pichad.

    Akole MLA Vaibhav Pichad.Image Courtesy: Facebook

    Two days ago, the NCP's Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena, a ruling alliance partner.

    Action against terror took place in Kashmir, not in Pak: Sharad Pawar

    Vaibhav Pichad told PTI that he had organised a meeting of his followers at Akole in Ahmednagar district on Saturday to gauge their opinion. Most of his supporters wanted him to join the BJP, he said.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured him that he would get all help to solve the problems of hisconstituency, he said. "Very soon I will formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

    A day after Sachin Ahir announced in Mumbai that he was joining the Shiv Sena, NCP's state women wing chief Chitra Wagh announced on Friday that she was quitting the Sharad Pawar-led party. There was speculation that she may join the BJP.

