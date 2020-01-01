  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After roaring out loud, Madhya Pradesh lost 23 Tigers in 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: India lost 81 tigers in 2019 with the highest number of deaths recorded in the tiger state of India, Madhya Pradesh.

    Twenty-three big cats reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, according to the figures collated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

    After roaring out loud, Madhya Pradesh lost 23 Tigers in 2019
    Representational Image

    Seven big cats died due to poaching and as many due to natural causes in Madhya Pradesh, the website stated, listing the last tiger death on December 16 in Uttarakhand.

    WATCH: Two male tigers fight it out in Ranthambore over a tigress

    The tiger deaths in Madhya Pradesh, possibly highest among states, might have set off alarms bells given that it had regained the tiger-state tag with 526 big cats.

    In Tiger Census 2018, Madhya Pradesh regained its 'Tiger State' status with the highest number of 526 big cats, closely followed by Karnataka, 524. Uttarakhand stood at number 3 with 442 tigers.

      NEWS AT NOON JAN 1st, 2020

      The previous census, Karnataka led the states with 406; Madhya Pradesh had 308; Uttarakhand, 340; and Tamil Nadu had 229.

      1 female and 2 male tigers present in Palamau Tiger Reserve

      MP houses six major reserves for the national animal and is often called as the 'tiger state'. Prominent among them are Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha tiger reserves.

      More TIGERS News

      Read more about:

      tigers madhya pradesh deaths

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue