After returning from Italy, Rahul Gandhi to visit Malaysia, Singapore

After returning from Italy on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is embarking for yet another three-day foreign tour starting March 8. He had flown to Italy ahead of Holi to give his "93-year-old Nani a surprise hug."

Gandhi will visit Singapore on March 8-9 and leave for Malaysia on March 10. During his two-day visit to Singapore, he is slated to address Indian diaspora and also hold a closed-door meeting with Indian professionals and industrialists in the country.

The Congress leader has often been criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting the Narendra Modi government on foreign land.

During his visit to Bahrain in January, he had criticised PM Modi over Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. Highlighting how job creation in India was at an eight-year low, the Congress president had said the two threats facing India under the Narendra Modi government are the inability to create jobs and the rise in the forces of hatred and division.

OneIndia News

