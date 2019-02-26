After reaching late, techie makes threat call to delay flight in Bengaluru

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Feb 26: After realising that he would miss his flight, a 49 year old software engineer made a threat call to the Kempegowda International Airport here and said that there was a bomb on the aircraft.

The airline staff and the CISF officials immediately sanitised the flight before declaring that the threat was a hoax. The techie identified as Prateek Rathore Mahesh Bhai was detained before he could board the flight.

Prateek is from Surat and he had come to Bengaluru on Sunday with wife and son to attend a family function. He was to take the flight back home at 7 pm, but reached the airport late.

At around 6.57 pm, he called the KIA and said that there was a bomb on the aircraft. The security officials scanned the CCTV footage and learnt that he was walking out of the terminal speaking on the phone at the exact time that the call had been received.