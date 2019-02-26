  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After reaching late, techie makes threat call to delay flight in Bengaluru

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 26: After realising that he would miss his flight, a 49 year old software engineer made a threat call to the Kempegowda International Airport here and said that there was a bomb on the aircraft.

    After reaching late, techie makes threat call to delay flight in Bengaluru

    The airline staff and the CISF officials immediately sanitised the flight before declaring that the threat was a hoax. The techie identified as Prateek Rathore Mahesh Bhai was detained before he could board the flight.

    Also Read | Delhi put on 'high priority alert,' following specific Jaish threat

    Prateek is from Surat and he had come to Bengaluru on Sunday with wife and son to attend a family function. He was to take the flight back home at 7 pm, but reached the airport late.

    At around 6.57 pm, he called the KIA and said that there was a bomb on the aircraft. The security officials scanned the CCTV footage and learnt that he was walking out of the terminal speaking on the phone at the exact time that the call had been received.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    bengaluru threat kempegowda international airport

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue