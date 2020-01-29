After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to feature in Bear Gryll's Man vs Wild

New Delhi, Jan 29: After superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be making his way to Bear Gryll's Man vs Wild show, that has left everyone impressed.

According to reports, the team of Bear Grylls spent their day today looking for a suitable place inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay, along with the wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, will shoot in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity.

However, wildlife activists had expressed concern over ace adventurer Bear Grylls shooting his show featuring superstar Rajinikanth at Bandipur Tiger Reserve during the "fire season".

Rajinikanth injured while shooting for Bear Gryll's 'Man vs Wild'"It is disturbing to learn that Bear Grylls was in Bandipur along with superstar Rajinikanth, they are welcome to Bandipur at any point of time... But at this critical time when the entire forest force is worried about the fire- as this is the fire season, and they need to be working, people were there giving them security. This is not we expect of sensible people to do," Joseph Hoover, a city based wildlife activist, said.

Noting that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted them the permission, in a video statement, he said "that's fine, but there has to be some sensibility that they cannot be involved in such shooting, during a fire season." Calling it a "critical time", while pointing out that 4,800 hectares of forest land was lost last year due to the 'negligence' of the forest department, he said they are doing a fantastic job this year, but added that these type of intrusions are not going to help forest at all.