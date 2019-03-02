After Rahul’s okay, AAP-Congress alliance talks are back

New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has give the go ahead for talks with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The development took place on Friday, with a top Congress leader speaking to the senior leadership of the AAP. Following the approval by Rahul Gandhi, the central leadership of the party was in the process of coaxing some leaders who had been against an alliance with the AAP, a Hindustan Times report said.

The Congress however maintains that this alliance would be restricted only to Delhi. The AAP on the other hand that the alliance extends to Punjab, Goa and Haryana. Several Congress leaders are opposed to this idea.

The report also says that the formula to be suggested would be that the parties would contest three seats each, which the 7th would be given to a consensus candidate. The APP is unlikely to accept this offer as it cites the number of MLAs it has in the Delhi assembly.

In the Delhi assembly the AAP has 67 MLA out of the 70. The AAP says that it would want to contest in 6 seats in Delhi and then extend the alliance to the other states. In Punjab it wants to contest in 4 seats and in Haryana and Goa, it would leave it open for negotiations, the report also added.