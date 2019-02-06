  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After Rahul Gandhi supports Mamata against Modi, Bengal Congress rallies against chit fund scam

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 6: The Congress on Wednesday, February 6, took out a huge rally in Kolkata demanding the arrest of those accused in the Saradha chit fund scam.

    After Rahul Gandhi supports Mamata against Modi, Bengal Congress rallies against chit fund scam
    Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The rally, which was attended by West Bengal state Congress chief Somen Mitra, took place a day after the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, called off her two-day dharna staged against alleged over-activism of the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also Read | Mamata vs CBI: Congress's contradictory takes not helping it ahead of LS polls

    Banerjee started the dharna after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Kolkata to question its police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scam. The local police detained the CBI officers in turn, sparking off a major tussle between the Centre and state.

    While Banerjee called it a "super emergency" imposed by the Modi government, the BJP countered saying she was busy hiding something or somebody by backing the police commissioner.

    The matter went to the Supreme Court which asked Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI but said the latter can't arrest him. Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP termed it as their respective "moral victory".

    While Banerjee's dharna was on, she was extended support by major anti-Modi leaders of the country who came together with her at the massive brigade rally organised in Kolkata on January 19. Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted extending solidarity to Banerjee against the Centre saying PM Modi was destroying India's institutions.

    Also Read | Mamata vs CBI tussle might have just settled Mahagathbandhan's prime ministerial face

    However, the state chapter of the Grand Old Party begged to differ and said Banerjee was trying to safeguard the criminals. Wednesday's rally also reiterated the same - the contradiction between the stances of the top leadership of the Congress with that of the state leadership.

    Read more about:

    west bengal congress mamata banerjee rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue