    After Rahul Bose's banana bill, Twitter hails Taj Hotels for offering free fruits to guests

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: You must be aware of Rahul Bose's viral video complaining about Chandigarh's JW Marriott charging ridiculously Rs 442 for two bananas that triggered a lot of debates online.

    A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on hotel JW Marriott Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel.

    "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted actor Rahul Bose along with a short video.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai's Taj Hotels, seems to take a jibe on Marriott and netizens are liking the move.

    A guest residing at the Santa Cruz's Taj, shared a picture of the Hotel's message that fruits will be delivered as complimentary. As expected, Twitterati lauded the move, sharing the screenshots along with the slogan, "Wah Taj."

    "We would be delighted to serve seasonal fresh whole fruits with our compliments. Please call in room dining to place your request," reads the message.

    However, looking at the viral reactions, Taj Hotels clarified that, ever since its launch in Santa Cruz, it has always been a standard rule to serve fruits as complementary to the guests.

