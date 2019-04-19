  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After quitting Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi to join Shiv Sena today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: After Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the Congress on Thursday night, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that she is likely to join the party. All eyes are on Sena chief Udhav Thackaray's press conference at 2:00 today, in which he is expected to make an official announcement.

    File photo of Priyanka Chaturvedi
    File photo of Priyanka Chaturvedi

    Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from party on Thursday night, a day after expressing publicly expressing her resentment.

    Upset with her party, she went public with her grievances with a tweet lambasting the Congress for reinstating UP party workers who she says misbehaved with her. On Friday, the upset Congress leader also removed the 'AICC Spokesperson' from her Twitter profile and is reported to have exited the Congress media WhatsApp group.

    After lashing out at Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi quits party

    After tendering her resignation as the Congress spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi in a tweet thanks the country for their support, while attaching her official resignation letter. "I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey," she said.

    One of the Congress's most vocal and known faces, Priyanka Chaturvedi, was viral on social media recently with her parody of a popular TV serial starring actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, a Union Minister who is the BJP's candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Priyanka Chaturvedi was attacking the minister over discrepancies on her official declarations on her educational background. 

    lok-sabha-home

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    priyanka chaturvedi shiv sena sanjay raut lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue