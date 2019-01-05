  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After quitting AAP, HS Phoolka meets BJP leader Vijay Goel

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 5: Two days after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party, HS Phoolka met Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Goel on Saturday to greet the Union minister on his birthday.

    Goel called Phoolka a "good friend" and lauded his legal battle for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    "He quit AAP recently. Better late than never," Goel said.

    HS Phoolka
    HS Phoolka

    Sources said it was the second meeting between Goel and Phoolka in the past few days. He had also met the BJP leader before resigning from the AAP on Thursday, they claimed. Phoolka has avoided giving any reason behind quitting the AAP and expressed his desire to float a non-political outfit in Punjab to fight the drug menace and the perceived politicisation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

    [Converting an anti-corruption movement into political party a mistake: Phoolka]

    He, however, was averse to any alliance between the AAP and the Congress. A pre-poll tie-up between the two parties is taking rounds, with none of them denying it officially.

    Sources claimed Phoolka was also annoyed over the AAP's stand on the demand to strip former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Bharat Ratna for "justifying" the anti-Sikh riots. Phoolka had said that the conversion of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was a wrong step.

    He has not declared his future political move, although he has announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    hs phoolka vijay goel bjp

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 23:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue