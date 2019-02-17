  • search
    After Pulwama attack, T-series removes Pakistani singers' songs from YouTube

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

    "We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.

    Recently, T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles. "They have removed their songs (from the company's YouTube channel) post our warning," Khopkar claimed.

    In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.

