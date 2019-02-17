  • search
    After Pulwama attack, BJP to hold nationwide protests today

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a nationwide protest against terror and condolence meetings for the victims of the Pulwama attack at district headquarters on Sunday.

    The BJP party has also asked all its elected representatives and office-bearers to take part in the programme.

    Issuing a press statement, BJP media chief Anil Balooni recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that terrorists have committed a huge mistake by carrying out Pulwama attack and will have to pay a heavy price. He also quoted Modi and said India will finish terror from the root.

    Also Read | As India readies for Pulwama revenge, IAF lines up 140 aircraft near border

    Forty personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in a suicide attack on Thursday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised a befitting reply to those involved in the act. The party has asked its leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers and other elected representatives to be in their respective areas during the event.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
