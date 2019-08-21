After primary, select middle schools in Kashmir to open from today

Srinagar, Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to open middle schools in the Kashmir Valley from today, two days after primary schools were made functional.

Schools, colleges and offices were shut for 15 days in the Valley, in the wake of elaborate security arrangements put in place by the Centre following the abrogation of Article 370.

"We did start that and there were staff members as well as students who attended, though the students' attendance yesterday was not very high," said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Planning Commission of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

He further added, "Today as we have reviewed the position, we have noticed a considerable improvement in attendance of children and encouraging feedback and requests from parents. Keeping in view the request that we have received it has been decided that middle school in Kashmir Valley will also start functioning from tomorrow in areas where primary schools are already open."

Over the two days, attendance and schools and government offices increased across Jammu and Kashmir.

Life was slowly returning to normal in Jammu and Kashmir with the authorities further easing restrictions on Tuesday, officials said. Restrictions were relaxed in 136 police station areas, out of total 197, in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Kashmir Valley, restrictions were eased in 50 out of 111 police station areas, state government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

More landline phones were made operational on Tuesday. Over 73,000, out of total about 99,000, landlines phones were functional across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Mobile services and internet remained suspended for the 16th consecutive day, while landline telephone services in many areas also remained affected.