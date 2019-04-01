  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief !
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After PM's 'sarab' jibe on alliance, RLD leader coins new name for BJP: Bahut Jutiya Party

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary has courted yet another controversy by calling the BJP 'Bahut Jutiya Party'.

    After PMs sarab jibe on alliance, RLD leader coins new name for BJP: Bahut Jutiya Party
    Jayant Chaudhary. File Photo.

    Addressing a rally, Jayant Chaudhary said,"They call you sharabi, they call you milavat, so I have also thought of a name for them. I do not want to abuse anyone but these people are jutiye, Bahut Jutiya Party."

    Chaudhary derived a new name for the Bharatiya Janata Party acronym BJP and called it 'Bahut Jutiya Party'.

    After Nishad party snub, Akhilesh fields same community candidates on 2 seats

    The statement was made at a rally on March 30. A video of the rally was tweeted by news agency ANI on Monday. He didn't stop at that. Chaudhary also attacked the BJP for its swanky new party headquarters.

    He said,"You (BJP) have constructed a posh Rs 1,500 crore office in Delhi. Last time, we didn't damage any property. But this time if you fail, we will take away every single brick from your party office." The second remark was an reference to the farmer's protest over cane arrears.

    Earlier, Modi had called the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh 'sarab'. Speaking at a rally in Meerut, PM Modi said the mahagathbandhan is 'sarab'. He derived the name from Samajwadi Party's 'sa', Rashtriya Lok Dal's 'ra' and Bahujan Samaj Party's 'b'.

    Although 'sarab' means mirage in English, PM Modi said 'sarab' is harmful for Uttar Pradesh.

    More RASHTRIYA LOK DAL News

    Read more about:

    rashtriya lok dal bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue