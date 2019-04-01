After PM's 'sarab' jibe on alliance, RLD leader coins new name for BJP: Bahut Jutiya Party

New Delhi, Apr 01: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh's son Jayant Chaudhary has courted yet another controversy by calling the BJP 'Bahut Jutiya Party'.

Addressing a rally, Jayant Chaudhary said,"They call you sharabi, they call you milavat, so I have also thought of a name for them. I do not want to abuse anyone but these people are jutiye, Bahut Jutiya Party."

#WATCH Jayant Chaudhary, RLD: Yeh aapko sharaabi kahein, yeh aapko milavat kahein, to maine bhi inke liye naam soch rakha hai...Main gaali to nahi dena chahta inko lekin yeh bahut bahut bahut bade jutiye hain, jutiye, bahut jutiya party hai. (30/3/19) pic.twitter.com/kKIDGtT5wY — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019

Chaudhary derived a new name for the Bharatiya Janata Party acronym BJP and called it 'Bahut Jutiya Party'.

The statement was made at a rally on March 30. A video of the rally was tweeted by news agency ANI on Monday. He didn't stop at that. Chaudhary also attacked the BJP for its swanky new party headquarters.

He said,"You (BJP) have constructed a posh Rs 1,500 crore office in Delhi. Last time, we didn't damage any property. But this time if you fail, we will take away every single brick from your party office." The second remark was an reference to the farmer's protest over cane arrears.

Earlier, Modi had called the Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh 'sarab'. Speaking at a rally in Meerut, PM Modi said the mahagathbandhan is 'sarab'. He derived the name from Samajwadi Party's 'sa', Rashtriya Lok Dal's 'ra' and Bahujan Samaj Party's 'b'.

Although 'sarab' means mirage in English, PM Modi said 'sarab' is harmful for Uttar Pradesh.