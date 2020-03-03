  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    After PM Modi's tweet on giving away his social media accounts, Rahul Gandhi talks about coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 03: While the nation reports new cases of the novel coronavirus, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi once again pointed fingers at the Centre.

    After PM Modis tweet on giving away his social media accounts, Rahul Gandhi talks about coronavirus

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy".

    Though the Congress leader did not mention any names, but it seems evident that to whom he's talking about.

    Modi reveals why he is giving up his social media accounts on Sunday

    Minutes before Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet that claimed that he would "give away" his social media accounts to inspiring women on March 8.

    The Congress Wayanad MP had earlier questioned the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

    On February 12, he had said that he felt the Modi government was not taking the threat seriously.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X