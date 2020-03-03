After PM Modi's tweet on giving away his social media accounts, Rahul Gandhi talks about coronavirus

New Delhi, Mar 03: While the nation reports new cases of the novel coronavirus, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi once again pointed fingers at the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy".

There are moments in the life of every nation when its leaders are tested. A true leader would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the virus on India and its economy. #coronavirusindia https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

Though the Congress leader did not mention any names, but it seems evident that to whom he's talking about.

Modi reveals why he is giving up his social media accounts on Sunday

Minutes before Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet that claimed that he would "give away" his social media accounts to inspiring women on March 8.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The Congress Wayanad MP had earlier questioned the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On February 12, he had said that he felt the Modi government was not taking the threat seriously.