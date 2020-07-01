After PM Modi's concern on negligence, huge crowd gathers to watch sheep fight in Karnataka

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, July 01: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the negligence of maintaining social distance, wearing masks, using sanitisers, which are leading to lakhs of COVID-19 infection, a huge crowd gathered to watch a sheep fight in the Muddebihal town of Bijapur district yesterday.

The stormy crowd that seemed less worried about the pandemic gathered in Muddebihal to watch the fight of mere sheep, without anyone using any masks or followed the least distancing.

Prime Minister Modi, in the address to the nation, on Tuesday, urged everyone to follow social distancing norms strictly. The PM has expressed concerns in the speech on carelessness and not following preventive measures like wearing maks and maintaining social distancing since Unlock 1 has been implemented.

PM, in his brief address, said those not following social distancing norms should be made aware of the pandemic problem.

Karnataka: Huge crowd gathered to watch a sheep fight in the Muddebihal town of Bijapur district yesterday.



The state has a total of 15242 #COVID19 positive cases including 246 deaths and 7074 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the State Health Department. pic.twitter.com/fB8HO7NdGB — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Nobody is above the law in India, not even the leader of the country, PM Modi also said.

Prime Minister also asked countrymen to take care as the "season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start".

"During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," said PM Modi.

Where Karnataka has close to 500 containment zones and rising number of coronavirus infected people, Bijapur district showed this callous behaviour.

With close to 950 positive cases in a day, the state has crossed 15,000 mark with positive Covid-19 cases. The death toll stands at 246 with 20 fresh death yesterday.